Clayton Briggs Arrested For Assault With A Car

The Mankato Department of Public Safety is investigating an incident, where a victim was hit by a car.

It happened last night around seven in the Salvation Army parking lot.

According to police, 28–year–old Clayton Briggs drove into the parking lot near the victim's car.

Officials believe Briggs and the victim knew each other.

The victim then approached Briggs, and the two had a verbal altercation.

Mankato Department of Public Safety Commander Dan Schisel said, "It appears the two may want to fight each other or some type of disturbance is going to take place. And the victim is walking away, I believe, and then the suspect hits the victim with his vehicle and then leaves the area."

The victim was taken to the hospital with non–life threatening injuries.

Briggs was later arrested.

Police are requesting charges of second–degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

--KEYC News 12