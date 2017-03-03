KETELSEN REPORT: Looking at Soil Moisture Heading into 2017

Getting crops off to a good start is imperative for farmers. As the growing season inches ever closer, one key factor farmers must contend with when attempting to get their crops planted is soil moisture.



After two straight years of big crops in Minnesota, what are early indications showing for 2017? Last year, farmers went into spring with abundance of soil moisture and this year looks very similar. Tom Hoverstad is with the Southern Minnesota Research and Outreach Center. He's been studying the moisture patterns in the state and says this year looks pretty similar to one year ago.



"Last year we had quite a bit of soil moisture going into the winter season. Last winter was fairly dry. This winter has not been dry. We're going into the season with abundant soil moisture and we're going to enter the spring with quite a bit of soil moisture, so we'd like to see dry conditions in the spring of the year," said Hoverstad.

Some areas of the country welcome as much moisture as they can get going into spring. But Hoverstad says in southern Minnesota, dry weather early is preferred.



Hoverstad says, "We'd like to see dry conditions, probably starting mid-March, into April. Farmers around here use the adage, plant in the dust and your bins will bust, plant in the mud and your crop is a dud. So we'd like to see some dry conditions, which is somewhat unusual for a lot of the agricultural world there's a lot of places that do need rain, but our topography, our climate situation and our soil types are such that we'd like to see some dry conditions in the spring."



As you can see, it's not spring in the heartland yet, but it is getting closer. It won't be long before farmers are in the field with tillage work first and then shortly thereafter, planting. Farmers are hoping for another good year and indications are right now, plenty of moisture in the soil.

--KEYC NEWS 12