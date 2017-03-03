Anoka Man Sentenced To 6 Months For Threats To 2 Clinics

An Anoka man has been sentenced to six months in jail for phoning threats in 2014 to two Minneapolis clinics that provide reproductive health services.

The Justice Department says 34-year-old Michael John Harris pleaded guilty a year ago to two counts and heard his sentence Monday.

Harris admitted threatening a person at one clinic with his bare hands and to cut that person's head off with a band saw. He told a person at the second that he was going to kill them and their co-workers, and shoot everyone present there.

In a letter to Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer, Harris said he had no intention of acting on his threats, but was in a bad place mentally and emotionally and let his drinking and depression get the better of him.