Two Injured In Renville County Rollover

Two people are injured in a one vehicle rollover in Renville County.

It happened just after noon today on 400th Street, about 1 mile east of the city of Bird Island.

According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary crash investigation revealed 16-year-old Damian Polfliet of Hector, was travelling south on 400th St when he caught the edge of the gravel road. Polfliet’s vehicle entered the ditch and he overcorrected the vehicle.

That caused the vehicle to roll several times before coming to rest in the middle of 400th St.

Polfliet and his passenger were both wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Polfliet and his juvenile passenger were transported to Renville County Hospital via Olivia Ambulance with non-life threating injuries.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Olivia Ambulance, Bird Island MRU, and Bird Island Fire.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.