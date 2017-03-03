Woman Who Streamed Castile Shooting Is Arrested For Assault

A woman who livestreamed the fatal shooting of her boyfriend during a traffic stop in Minnesota last year has been arrested in a reported assault.

St. Paul police say they arrested Diamond Reynolds and two other women Thursday after a woman reported being attacked and hit in the head with a hammer Tuesday. The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Reynolds' attorney didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

Her role in the alleged incident wasn't given in the police report. Police spokesman Steve Linders says charges are pending.

Reynolds used Facebook Live to show the bloody aftermath after her boyfriend, 32-year-old Philando Castile, was shot by a police officer during a July 6 traffic stop in suburban St. Paul. The officer has since been charged with manslaughter.