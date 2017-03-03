Woman Who Streamed Castile Shooting Is Arrested For Assault

Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13.
Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles.
New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective.
Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...
Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track. "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said. The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.
A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out.
Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.
Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.
A warrant has been issued for a 38–year–old man from Mankato after escaping custody.
Homeowners in south-central Minnesota are trying to improve the clarity of lakes in their agricultural region, which have high levels of phosphorus.
With a growing number of Lyme disease cases in Minnesota, one family from Monticello has been hit particularly hard with three members diagnosed.
ML/GHEC/T wins 5-1 over ACGC.
This is the 11th year of Lauren Senden's treat stand, which started as a summer staple lemonade stand when she was in kindergarten.
