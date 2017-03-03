Newspaper Apologizes For Column Tying Peterson Case To Slavery

A Wisconsin newspaper is apologizing for a columnist who connected Minnesota Vikings star Adrian Peterson's child abuse case to beatings suffered by slaves.

Green Bay-Press Gazette columnist Pete Dougherty's remark came in a column calling for the Packers to consider signing Peterson.

Referencing the charge Peterson faced for disciplining his son with a wooden switch, Dougherty wrote that Peterson ``likely is descended from slaves who suffered savage disciplinary beatings generation after generation after generation. It excuses nothing but also can't be ignored.''

The Press-Gazette removed the paragraph Thursday night and apologized to readers. In a statement Friday, editor Robert Zizzo called it ``a huge mistake in judgment by a reporter and failed oversight by editors.''

The column was also carried by USA Today and the affiliated PackersNews.com.

Dougherty didn't respond to messages seeking comment.