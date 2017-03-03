Police Arrest 5 In February Shooting Death Of UMD Student

Police have arrested five people in connection with last month's shooting death of a student from the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

The Duluth Police Department, along with members of the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, arrested four people Friday in the death of 22-year-old William Grahek. A fifth suspect already was in the St. Louis County Jail on unrelated charges.

Grahek was fatally shot on Feb. 14 at a home in Duluth's East Hillside neighborhood.

The suspects are four men and a woman ranging in age from 18 to 26 years old.

Police are seeking charges of second-degree murder against three suspects, aiding and abetting second-degree murder against another and aiding an offender against a fifth. Police expect formal charges by Tuesday.

The investigation remains active.