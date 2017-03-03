Two Injured In Mankato Car Accident

Two people are injured in a car accident this afternoon in Mankato.

It happened just after 12:30 at the corner of North Victory Drive and Adams Street. A vehicle driven by 28-year-old Jessica Leisses, of Mankato, was southbound on Victory Drive and a vehicle driven by 16-year-old Isaac Krueger, of Glencoe, was making a left turn onto westbound Adams Street. The two vehicles collided. Leisses was extracted and transported to the local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.One of Krueger’s passengers was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Mankato Public Safety says Krueger will be cited for failing to yield right-of-way.