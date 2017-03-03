KEYC - Owatonna Wants to Make Your Restaurant Dreams A Reality

Owatonna Wants to Make Your Restaurant Dreams A Reality

By Erika Brooks, Reporter
OWATONNA, Minn. -

"I think it's great to be able to develop some more businesses and get somebody off to a good start," said Old Town Bagels owner Mark Wilson.

The Owatonna Chamber of Commerce is encouraging anyone with a great restaurant idea to become a part of their latest entrepreneurial challenge.

"Anybody can apply, we will have a process, there's three phases to the process. People will get weeded out so to speak through that process as we get closer. There will be one winner," said Chamber of Commerce President Brad Meier.

The competition follows the success of Owatonna's last challenge, opening a retail store downtown. The winner has some advice for those looking to participate.

"Go for it. Cover all your bases and make sure it's done professionally and make sure you know your products and you can sell your business," said Straight River Rug Hooking & Fiber Arts owner Joyce Weese.

Meier expects the winning restaurant to be up and running by March 2018...the Owatonna community will be there all along the way.

"The incentive package is valued at around $30,000, a big chunk comes from our city's EDA, $24,000 dollars' worth of it," said Meier.

When you're thinking of submitting to the challenge...remember any idea is a good one.

"If you asked people in town they would have an opinion about what type of restaurant should open. I don't want to dictate what people will come up with because I think there's going to be a lot of creative ideas.   We've got great restaurants here today but there's certainly opportunity for a variety of new ideas and different types of foods that we could have here," said Meier.

For more information or to apply for the Restaurant Challenge, visit Owatonna.org.

