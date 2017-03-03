KEYC - Rep. Tim Walz Holds Veterans' Affairs Roundtable

Rep. Tim Walz Holds Veterans' Affairs Roundtable

By Angela Rogers, Reporter
OWATONNA, MN -

Representative Tim Walz was in Owatonna on his third roundtable in the southern Minnesota area. Local veterans and veteran advocates came together for a round-table discussion with Representative Tim Walz saying they have had positive experiences with the Choice program in place.
 
"When the VA system is working right, it is for many people. They want it to... it's a system worth saving, they want it to work. They also know it needs to be modernized," Rep. Tim Walz, (D) from Minnesota said. 
 
The discussion on the Choice program is timely, as Representative Walz will be bringing the feedback from the veterans to congress this week. They'll be having the first hearing on the Choice Program, which will expire on August 7th.

And veterans appreciate having their voices heard. Especially David Thul, who is a retired National Guard service member.
 
"To see our congressman out and talking with veterans. It's too often it seems like it's really hard to get someone's attention. And even more than that, I was impressed that he wanted to hear from us, rather than giving a speech or telling us about all the things that are happening in Washington. It was great he wanted to hear from us," Thul said. 
 
One question Thul asked Representative Walz was why the service members from the Owatonna National Guard base are deployed in Egypt, but will not return with G-I Bill benefits. Walz said he is working on number 12-3-0-4 B legislation to make sure if they call on National Guard members, they will receive their full benefits, as promised.
 
"Yes, actually, I was quite happy. Not only the fact he knew exactly what I was talking about, but that he has legislation that he is working on," Thul said. 
 
Walz says one of the stories that stood out to him the most is a World War two veteran who says he has benefited from the VA but wishes he could stay closer to home. And Walz's response? 'Absolutely, that's what we need to do.'

--KEYC News 12.

