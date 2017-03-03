MN Individual State Wrestling: Day 1

Officials say five people were injured after a two vehicle crash and one remains in critical condition.
Authorities say carbon monoxide poisoning allegedly killed a Cloquet couple who were found dead in northeastern Minnesota.
One man is arrested after a high speed chase in Mankato earlier this morning.
With a growing number of Lyme disease cases in Minnesota, one family from Monticello has been hit particularly hard with three members diagnosed.
