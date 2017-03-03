KEYC - MN Individual State Wrestling: Day 1

MN Individual State Wrestling: Day 1

By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
The first day of the individual wrestling tournament comes to a close, and a bunch of area grapplers are still in contention for a state title.

Class A 
USC's Blake Legred (106)
Sibley East's  Dayne Morton (113)
Sibley East's Tanner Pasvogel (132)
Blue Earth Area's  Zach Buseman (152)
JCC's Dalton Wagner (160) 
LCWM's Jeremiah Colon (170)

Class AA
Fairmont/MCW's Jaxon Rohman (106)
Mankato West's Charlie Pickell (113)
Waseca's Justin Sampson (120)
Scott West's Jackson Stauffacher (126)
Fairmont/MCW's Payton Anderson (132)
New Ulm's Hunter Ranweiler (138)
Fairmont/MCW's Collin Steuber (160)
TCU's Mason Rutt (170)
Scott West's Tyler Buesgens (182)
WEM/JWP's Will Storch (195)
Mankato West's Zachary Jakes (220)

Class AAA
Owatonna's Peyton Robb (145)
Owatonna's Cade King (152)
Owatonna's Brandon Moen (182)

