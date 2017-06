Saint Peter was the site for the North Sub-section 2-A girls basketball playoffs with top seeded Cedar Mt. Comfrey taking on 5th seeded Minnesota Valley Lutheran. The Cougars came out hitting shots in the first half to open a big lead by the break. The Chargers looked to close the deficit in the 2nd half, but CMC kept answering every MVL bucket and the Cougars go on to win 76-41.

---KEYC News 12