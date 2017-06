The Sleepy Eye girls basketball team took on BOLD in St. Peter for the North Sub-Section 2A semifinal on Friday night. The Indians started on a 6-0 run, but the Warriors would battle back to tie it at 13. Sleepy Eye would go back in front and go on to win 69-55 and advance to the sub-section final to face Cedar Mountain Comfrey at 8 o'clock Tuesday at Gustavus Adolphus.

---KEYC News 12