The Springfield Tigers girls basketball team played the Mankato Loyola Crusaders in the South Sub-Section 2A semifinals.

Tigers upset the top seeded Crusaders behind 31 points from Vishe Rabb.

Lindsey Theuninck scored 33 points.

Tigers will play GHEC/T/ML at 6:00 p.m. at Gustavus Tuesday.

