Gusties Fall to Tigers in First Round of NCAA Tourney

The Gustavus Adolphus women's basketball team returned to the NCAA D-III national tournament for the first time since 2008. The Gusties battled the DePauw Tigers in Oshkosh, WI in some first round action. Gustavus led by two after one quarter of play but trailed by six at the break. Four Gusties posted double-doubles; Justine Lee had 13-points, Miranda Rice netted 12-points, and both Hannah Howard and Mikayla Miller added 10. But it wasn't enough, the Tigers topped Gustavus 67-57 to advance to tomorrow second round action. The Gusties finished the season an impressive 25-3 overall.