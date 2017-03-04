KEYC - Schell's Brewery Continues Bockfest Tradition

Schell's Brewery Continues Bockfest Tradition

NEW ULM, Minn. -

"You have your Schell's beer and you're doing it right," said Guest Craig Roob.
 
It was a happy crowd at Schell's Brewery's 31st annual Bockfest. And between the costumes, the food and the beer, who can really blame them?
 
"It's kind of a celebration of the coming of spring and also the release of our Bock beer. It's about being a true Minnesotan, braving the elements and embracing the winter," said Assistant Brewmaster Jace Marti.
 
More than 4,000 Minnesotans put on their drinking caps bright and early to kick winter to the side. But one local couple is celebrating more than good beer.
 
"Today was the day I decided to take it to the next level, as they say. So I decided to propose in front of the Schell's Brewery at Bockfest," said Guest Matthew Davich.
 
The couple says they first started coming to Bockfest four years ago.
 
"It's just become a good thing, we've got 14-20 people that come normally every single year. We're just around some friends and I thought, there's no better place in front of the Schell's Brewery, drinking some beer, to pop the question," said Davich.
 
Others agree the event has grown into a reunion between friends and family.
 
"It's fun to go outside and see a lot of friends that I haven't seen in a long time," said Roob.
 
Roob added, "You can just see how everyone is dressed differently; everyone is here to have a good time, they really are. That's what it's all about."
 
Whether you're a first timer or celebrate year after year, there's one thing every guest has in common: they always come back again.
 
"It's like an extension of our family, it's great. We treat everyone like family here and it's fun to have them come back every year," said Marti.
 
--KEYC News 12

