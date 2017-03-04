Dr. Nekima Levy-Pounds Inspires Social Change At Gustavus Conference

Civil Rights Attorney and Activist Dr. Nekima Levy-Pounds is hoping to get college students on the frontline in the fight for social justice.



Dr. Levy-Pounds shared her story to hundreds of Gustavus students as part of the college's 22nd Annual Building Bridges Conference. This year's topic focuses on activism and social change.

Dr. Levy-Pounds says she hopes her story will encourage students to step outside of their comfort zones.



"It's important for young people to understand that they have a role to play in the fight for social change. Many of our social justice movements have been led by young people who have simply been fed up with the status quo. If you look at what happened in the 1950's and 60's, we saw young people become involved in the Civil Rights movement, college students jumping on buses from Northern States and going to the South to register African Americans to vote. We need that same type of energy and motivation to change the status quo now," said Dr. Nekima Levy-Pounds.



Environmentalist Winona LaDuke also spoke at the conference.

--KEYC News 12