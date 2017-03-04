Mankato Firefighters Respond To Hobby Lobby Fire

Mankato Fire Department responded to a fire at Hobby Lobby in Mankato Saturday afternoon.



The call came in from a witness driving by. He reported a lot of smoke coming from the roof.

Firefighters say they extinguished the fire after about 10 minutes. According to crews, everyone evacuated the building safely and no one was injured.



"Looking into it, it appears to be caused by some welding, some work being done in the building. Otherwise, they got it knocked down pretty quickly. There was minimal damage. There's damage on the roof and some water damage from the sprinklers," said Cdr. Ed Hoffman with Mankato Fire Dept.



The cost of damage is still being investigated.

--KEYC News 12