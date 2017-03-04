Six Arrested During St. Paul Protest

Officials say six counter protesters were arrested in St. Paul during a rally in support of President Donald Trump.

St. Paul police say five of the arrested face felony riot charges after they allegedly lit fireworks inside the Minnesota State Capitol then ran away. The Minnesota State Patrol arrested a sixth counter protester for disorderly conduct.

The rally was one of many ``March 4 Trump'' events held nationwide Saturday. About 400 people attended the St. Paul event, and about 50 people showed up to protest against it.

The rally and counter protest led to dueling chants inside the Capitol rotunda.

