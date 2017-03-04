Dayton Spends One More Day In Hospital

Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton will spend one more day at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer.

Dayton is expected to return to the governor's residence tomorrow.

Spokesman Linden Zakula said that the governor's surgery was a success and the surgeon found no sign that the cancer had spread beyond the prostate.

The 70-year-old Democratic governor had surgery Thursday.

Dayton is serving his second and last term. He's had several hip and back surgeries during his six years in office.

