Firefighters From Across The State Come Together for Training

By Angela Rogers, Reporter
MANKATO, MN -

Even firefighters need to take some classes! More than 600 firefighters flocked to South Central College. They'll be taking a variety of the 47 classes offered, taught by 62 different instructors who are experts in certain parts of the field.
 
"Fire has changed so much over the last couple of decades. The temperatures, the growth rate, everything...that it's a lot more dangerous now than it was before. And so these new techniques allow us to attack a fire in a safer and more efficient manner," Bob Eastham said, a fire and rescue consultant said.
 
Firefighters from all over the state got some classroom time, and some hands-on training. Training included grain-bin rescues, car-rescues, even air-plane rescues, along with some modernized methods on how to do the basics. Some crews were lucky enough to participate in a controlled house burn.
 
"We had guys doing search and rescue; we had guys for rapid intervention in case something happened to the interior crews. VENT Teams, guys pushing hose and pulling hoses for the attack teams, so yeah, we had something for everybody," Bob Atzenhoefer said. 
 
Even for some firefighters not from the state! Some fire departments came from Iowa and Wisconsin. Greg Spaethe, a fireman with the Spirit Lake, Ia. department says his team got a very realistic experience when his team got a chance to fight the house fire. But that's when wind stepped in, making it too difficult for them to control the fire, forcing them to back out.
 
"It still can get serious, yes, and that's what happened. The wind picked up at the right time and the fire behavior changed," Spaethe said. 
 
And that's exactly why firefighters go through the extensive training they do. 
 
"This is awesome. This is, my first live burn, so I mean it definitely was good experience," Spaethe said. 
 
"Learn how to do things the right way, hopefully, so they can go home safe," Atzenhoefer said. 
 
