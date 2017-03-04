KEYC - Horticulture Day in Waseca

Horticulture Day in Waseca

By Angela Rogers, Reporter
WASECA, MN -

Saturday, the 23rd Annual Horticulture Day was hosted in Waseca. Master-gardeners gathered to hear about new trends in the gardening industry. This was an opportunity for them to share ideas, educate people on many different topics about gardening, and get more people involved with gardening. One topic in particular was composting and while it's become popular in the past few years, some master-gardeners are saying it's not the best method to get rid of your yard waste.
 
"And the reason I say that is because most people do it incorrectly. And they don't get the temperatures in the compost pile needed to breakdown the material, or to kill the insects, insect eggs, or plant diseases that are in there," Diane Dunham-Selly. 
 
Instead, Horticulture instructor Dunham-Selly, says to bring your compost materials to a compost site- or to have a composting barrel, which is much easier because you can then turn it, getting the results you want.

