Area Wrestlers Take Home State Wrestling Titles

Stingers win 10-2.
The Sleepy Eye St. Mary's Knights softball team is heading back to the state tournament for the first time since 2007.
ML/GHEC/T wins 5-1 over ACGC.
Tigers outscoring opponents 21-4 in tournament.
Area athletes punch tickets to Hamline University next week.
Players and coaches enjoy some fun, raise money for Warrior Rising.
Clippers win 7-4.
Knights beat Crusaders 4-2 for Section 2A title.
