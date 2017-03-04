Area Wrestlers Take Home State Wrestling Titles

State Wrestling Championships

106 A- USC's Blake Legred tops Ashton Clark of Park Rapids

132 A- Sibley East's Tanner Pasvogel gets a 4-3 decision over Frazee's Tanner Reetz

113 AA- Mankato West's Charlie Pickell defeats Jake Svihel of Totino Grace

220 AA- Mankato West's Zachary Jakes loses the 11-5 decision from Noah Ryan of Kasson-Mantorville

145 AAA- Owatonna's Peyton Robb is defeated by Alex Lloyd of Shakopee.

182 AAA- Owatonna's Brandon Moen gets a pin in 46 seconds on Trey Rogers of Hastings

--KEYC News 12