Bluejays Knock Off Scarlets in Section 2AAA

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The top seeded Waseca Bluejays girls basketball team battled the Mankato West Scarlets for a spot in the Section 2AAA championship game.

Bluejays win a close contest, 46-42.

Waseca squares off against New Ulm on March 9th at Gustavus at 7:00 for the Section 2AAA title.

--KEYC News 12