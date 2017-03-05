KEYC - Eagles Soar Past Falcons in Section 2AAA

Eagles Soar Past Falcons in Section 2AAA

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The New Ulm Eagles girls basketball team played the Faribault Falcons in the Section 2AAA semifinals Saturday night. 

Eagles win 55-44, and will play Waseca on March 9th at 7:00 in the evening at Gustavus for the Section 2AAA title. 

