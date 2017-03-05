Mankato East/Loyola and West Swimmers Compete at State

The state Class A swimming meet wrapped up Saturday, Mankato East/Loyola's Jacob Long finished runner–up in the 100 yard backstroke and also finished in third for the 50 free.

Fellow Cougar Josh Hamond took third place in the 100 yard butterfly.

The Cougars 200 medley relay team finished sixth.

The Mankato West Scarlets 200 medley relay team finished in seventh.

The Scarlets 400 freestyle relay finished in fifth place, and Mankato West also placed sixth in the 200 free relay.

Dan Egli also took fifth in the 500 free, and West finished fifth overall in the meet as a team.

--KEYC News 12