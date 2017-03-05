Loyola Catholic School Students Sleepout For Homeless

Loyola Catholic High School students have a new appreciation for a warm place to sleep after spending the night in cardboard boxes to raise awareness for homelessness.



"It's eye opening to even do it tonight. It was 40 degrees tonight and it was still hard. I woke up shivering and I couldn't feel my feet. We have many nights that are in the 10's or even lower temperatures. It makes me want to keep working towards it," said Senior Kenady Benning.



Fifteen National Honor Society students taped up cardboard boxes and piled on the layers to support a cause that directly affects our community.



"It might open people's eyes to the fact that people are sleeping outside. People were sleeping outside last night; people are trying to find spots in the shelter. It actually is a problem in our community and it does go unnoticed," said Benning.



Each student was asked to donate a minimum of $50, with all proceeds going toward The Reach Youth Drop-In Center, an organization that has served more than 3,000 homeless youth since 2011.



"People in general probably don't realize the situation. They don't realize how much homelessness there is right here in our own community. This just brings attention to it," said National Honor Society Advisor and Teacher Sue Schaub.



Every student made it through the entire night outdoors.



"People do this every night and they do it without a big, expensive winter coat and three pairs of pants and three sweatshirts," said Benning.



But the fight against homelessness will continue, even when they return to their warm, cozy beds.



"I hope it can be a foundation for something that can happen every year here," said Benning.



Schaub added, "Our goal is to involve everyone in the community, not just our school. We'd love to host the event and have any teenagers, any high schoolers that want to be a part of the event."



The event raised more than $1,000 for the Reach.

--KEYC News 12