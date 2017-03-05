Youth Pool League Competes In Tournament

Dozens of youth pool players set up their cue balls for the annual Youth/ Youth Scotch Doubles Pool Tournament Saturday at Hooligans.



Fourteen teams aimed for the pocket after training with the C & N Sales Youth League.

C & N Sales hosts the biggest league system throughout the country. The system has nearly 11 thousand people involved in darts and pool.



"These kids are kind of our future. A lot of their parents are already involved in leagues. When they get old enough to play our adult leagues, they get in there and bring their friends. That's why we do it. It's an awful lot of fun working with the kids," said Dan Telshaw with C & N Sales Co.



If you missed the Youth League play today, they'll show off their skills again during the final's tournament in May.

--KEYC News 12