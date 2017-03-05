Winter Wonderland Comes to Mankato

Although the snow is gone for now, The Blue Earth County Historical Society wants to remind the community how much fun you can have in winter weather.

The society's new traveling exhibit, "Winter Wonderland: Frozen Fun in Blue Earth County" pays homage to the 1920 Mankato Winter Carnival by showing off all the fun outdoor activities available when there's snow on the ground.

The interactive exhibit is great for kids, with a buildable ice fort and craft table for snowflake making but it's especially meaningful for those with deep Minnesota ties.

"It's also brought people in to go through and look and say oh, I had one of those growing up. So to see it on display and bring back those memories for themselves and we encourage people to share their memories. We have snowflakes set aside for people to share their memories on so that everyone that comes through can say, oh I remember doing that," Blue Earth County Historical Society Communications Manager Heather Harren said.

The exhibit is free and runs until April 1st.

--KEYC News 12