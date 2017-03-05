Man Hospitalized After Plane Crashes In Central Minnesota

A 71-year-old man was hospitalized after his experimental airplane crashed in central Minnesota yesterday afternoon.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office said Michael Jude, of St. Cloud, received significant injuries when his plane crashed near the Paynesville Airport just before three this afternoon.

Jude was taken to a local hospital before being transported to a St. Cloud hospital for further treatment. The hospital said Jude was in fair condition last night.

Jude told police he was flying from the Clear Lake airport when his engine began to overheat.

He was attempting to land when his engine failed.

The wings and landing gear were damaged in the ensuing crash.

The sheriff's office said the plane was an "amateur built experimental plane built in 2009."

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

