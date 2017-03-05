KEYC - Elmore Women Reviving Restaurant Industry In Town

Elmore Women Reviving Restaurant Industry In Town

By Angela Rogers, Reporter
ELMORE, Minn. -

A few women in Elmore are breaking into the boys club with their new restaurants in town. Just above the Minnesota-Iowa border, you'll find the small town of Elmore, a town where women are reviving the restaurant industry.
 
"I named it after my mom, my late mom... she did kitchen stuff her whole life," Trish Holst, the new owner of the space that was Wildcat Cafe, said. 
 
For more than 15 years Holst worked as a general manager at the Blue Earth Dairy Queen. But now, she's living her dream-owning her own restaurant, called Kathy's Kitchen.
 
"The citizens of Elmore and the surrounding communities have been really amazing. They really support this and Elmore needs something like this. There's not much left in this town, so this is a good thing for this town," Holst said. 
 
"Very good for Elmore, yes, there's a lot of elderly people that live in town....hard for them to get out. It's nice for them," Sherrie Nowak said, an Elmore resident.

But Kathy's Kitchen isn't the only place getting attention. Bogey Bar and Grill at the Minnesota-Iowa Golf Course has new owners, Jodell Oelke and Missy Huber, who opened their doors in the middle of February and say business is going great.
 
"A lot of support. A lot of support. And it's just been really fun," Oelke said. 
 
And the best part about these places?
 
"Their food. I really like their pancakes," Hunter Viland, another Elmore resident said. 
 
"It's just like a nice home-cooked meal that you didn't have to cook yourself. And make the mess in your kitchen," Nowak said. 
 
And for anyone who needs a family in Elmore, they now have two homes they can walk into, and get a good meal out of.
 
"Oh, they need to come down here. It's just a blast. It's more homey and you don't have a lot of the population to deal with, it's more personal. It's a good time, it really is," Oelke said. 
 
--KEYC News 12.

