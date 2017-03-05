Mankato West Wrestling Duo Returns Home After State Tourney

Mankato West wrestlers Charlie Pickell, and Zachary Jakes were welcomed home earlier Sunday after another successful trip to the high school state wrestling tournament.

"Last year felt really good, I'd say this year just felt a little bit better, and I have three more to go, so I've got to keep working hard," said Pickell, Mankato West wrestler.

Scarlets freshman Charlie Pickell, and junior Zachary Jakes are back home after competing at the state tournament.

"Just the way I like to look out there, I like to have a little bit of swagger I guess," said Pickell.

Jakes finished as runner up at 220 in Class AA while Pickell returns a state champion for the second straight year.

"I knew I could get it done, I just had to get prepared for the match mentally, and get a good sweat going," said Pickell.

"It was very exciting, it was a great journey having my family by my side, and fans supporting me, it's a great time up there. The state tournament is an amazing memory that you can only have a certain time, so I was very blessed to be able to do it again," said Jakes, Mankato West wrestler.

And after a year filled with hard work, and counting those calories, both are finally able to cheat a little bit at the table.

"Last year it was the same feeling, I just feel bloated for about a week, and then I start eating normal again. I just don't stop, it's awesome. Being able to win a state title, have that awesome feeling and eat whatever you want, it's awesome," said Pickell.

"I had a lot to eat, I had a lot of junk food too, it felt really good," said Jakes.

Celebrating another great season with all those friends and family.

"It feels amazing having everyone here, just to come out and say thank you," said Jakes.

As one season comes to a close, the Scarlet tandem is already looking forward to next year.

"Going to take two weeks off here and then get back into the weight room to get stronger and faster," said Jakes.

