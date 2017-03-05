KEYC - State Wrestling AA: Highlights

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
State Wrestling Championships

120 AA- Garrett Vos of Waconia tops Waseca's Justin Sampson.  

132 AA- Tucker Sjomeling of Delano defeats Fairmont/MCW's Payton Anderson 9-1.

160 AA-  Fairmont/MCW''s Collin Steuber loses to four time champ Brady Berge of Kasson-Mantorville 25-10.

