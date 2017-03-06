One Hurt In Early Morning Crash

A St. Paul woman was hurt in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 169 south of St. Peter March 6.



According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened just before three near the intersection with 367 Avenue.

Officials say 37-year-old Keri Ruzin was heading north on 169.

That’s when her car left the road, entered the northbound ditch and hit some trees.

She was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System – Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, St. Peter Police and St. Peter Fire assisted.

--KEYC News 12