Redwood County Sheriff's Office Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash

The Redwood County Sheriff's Office is investigation a fatal motorcycle crash.



According to officials, 60–year–old Gregory Werner of Sanborn was pronounced dead after transported to the Springfield Medical Center.

It happened around 6 o'clock last night, March 5 on the 400th block of Central Street in Sanborn.

Officials say Werner was the only person involved in the accident.

Minnesota State Patrol, Sanborn First Responders and Springfield Ambulance also assisted on the scene.

--KEYC News 12