Welding Work Sparks Roof Fire Near Hobby Lobby

Mankato Fire says welding work is the cause of a roof fire near Hobby Lobby.

Firefighters were called just before 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Contractors on site did attempt to extinguish the fire, but those attempts were unsuccessful.

It happened in a vacant part of the strip mall next to the craft store.

Mankato Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Jeff Bengtson said, "There was welding work on the roof above it. That heat source got out of control and started the roof materials on fire. Firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire."

There was about $10,000 in damages to the build, mostly to roofing material and water damage from a sprinkler going off.

There were no injuries because of the fire.

--KEYC News 12