Advocates Bring Focus On Issues Affecting Latino Community

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Groups advocating for Minnesota's Latino community are at the state capitol to bring attention to issues affecting immigrants.
    More than 150 people gathered in the Capitol rotunda Monday chanted, ``No ban, no wall. Sanctuary for all.'' 
    Speakers addressed many issues ranging from the education gap to affordable health insurance. Advocates also highlighted the importance of making a Real ID law that would allow immigrants living in the country illegally to apply for driver's licenses. They also stressed the importance of continuing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects those brought to the country illegally as children. 
    Sen. Carla Nelson. a Rochester Republican, says many Latino students aren't achieving their full potential. She says ``education is the great equalizer'' and she's sponsoring a bill to increase teachers of color in Minnesota. 

