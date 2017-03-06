MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader Fundraiser

Kaaren Grabianowski with the Children's Museum and Jeff Lang from Hot 96.7 joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader event and where the proceeds are put toward.

Twelve local fifth grade students will put their knowledge to the test during this year's "Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader" event.

The contestants were chosen based on their score on an optional test.

The event will take place on Tuesday, April 11 at Mankato West Auditorium. Until then, competing students will rack their brains in hopes of winning the grand prize-- a field trip to the Children's Museum.

Tickets are $7 for students, $10 for adults and $15 for reserved seating up front. All proceeds for the event go to the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota.

--KEYC News 12