Authorities Find Stolen Vehicle Burned In Ditch

Sibley County Sheriff's office responded to a stolen vehicle yesterday morning... but when they found it later the same day something was wrong.

Lori Dressen reported her 2002 Dodge Ram Truck was taken at about 10 in the morning on Sunday.

According to the Sibley County Sheriff's report, Dressen had left the vehicle on 3rd avenue unlocked with the keys on the seat.

Sibley County Sheriff's found the vehicle later that day in a ditch, but say it was "burned and totally destroyed."

An investigation is still ongoing.

--KEYC News 12