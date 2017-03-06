Chad Greenway Announces Retirement

Minnesota Vikings Linebacker Chad Greenway will officially announce his retirement from the NFL at a press conference tomorrow at the Vikings Winter Park headquarters.

Greenway, who ranks fourth in franchise history with 1 thousand 334 career tackles, played 11 seasons and appeared in 156 career games with 144 starts for the Vikings.

He was Chosen with the 17th overall selection in the 2006 NFL Draft.

Greenway was the first draft pick under the leadership of the Wilf family and ownership group.

The Mount Vernon, South Dakota, native earned two Pro Bowl nods, was selected Second Team All-Pro by the Associated Press in 2012 and was voted the Vikings Defensive MVP three times throughout his career.

