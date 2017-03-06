KEYC - UPDATE: Minnesota Senate Failure Means Big Setback For Real ID E

UPDATE: Minnesota Senate Failure Means Big Setback For Real ID Effort

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Some Minnesota officials are trying to upgrade driver's licenses to comply with the federal Real ID law but they've hit a snag in the state senate.

"Right now we have a version in the house which we can react to and kind of figure out in terms what that'll do for our office and staffing and the amount of work that might bring in. But until we have a final version that was approved in the house and the senate, we're kind of just waiting to see what happens," Michael Stalberger said, Director of Taxpayer Services said. 

The Minnesota House of Representatives has already signed off on a Real ID bill, but the Senate struck it down on Monday.
Some senators call the bill an overreach because it will require more proof of identity, proof of residence and lawful status in the U-S. Here in Blue Earth County, officials say the process to start issuing Real ID's will be a time-consuming task.
 
 "All we can do is respond to the fact that we know it will take us more time to issue it. It'll be a new license and there's always just that learning curve. That we'll work as hard as we can to make sure our customers know what they need to do to come into the office and get a license," Stalberger said. 
 
Minnesota is racing toward a January 2018 deadline required for the new IDs, which will be needed to board domestic flights.

