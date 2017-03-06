Minneapolis Sees First Fatal Fire Death Of 2017

Minneapolis has recorded its first fire death of 2017.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says a woman has died after being rescued from a smoky basement apartment fire on Friday.

Crews were called to the fire at a 12-unit building just before 5:30 p.m. Friday. The woman was taken to a hospital, where authorities say she died Sunday.

Investigators say the fire broke out in the victim's bedroom. Authorities don't know what caused the fire.

The name of the victim has not been released. The American Red Cross is helping four displaced residents.