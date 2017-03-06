Minnesota Muslim Rights Group Reacts To Travel Ban

The Minnesota chapter of a Muslim civil rights organization says President Donald Trump's new travel ban must be challenged.

Jaylani Hussein is executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Minnesota. He says Trump is trying to make the discriminatory ban more palatable to the courts. But Hussein says it's really an attempt to legalize bigotry.

The ban issued Monday would bar new visas for citizens from six Muslim-majority countries _ including Somalia _ and temporarily shut down America's refugee program. Minnesota has the largest Somali population in the U.S.

Hussein says the ban will delay the reunification of many families whose loved ones have already been in refugee camps for years. And, he says the ban won't make America safer because it gives terrorist organizations propaganda for recruiting.