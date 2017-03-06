KEYC - Minnesota Drug Seizures Set Records In 2016

Minnesota Drug Seizures Set Records In 2016

MANKATO, Minn. -

Last year, Minnesota law enforcement seized a record amount of drugs, particularly methamphetamine and prescriptions.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Violent Crime Enforcement Teams across the state seized almost 490 pounds of methamphetamine.

That's a 480 percent increase from 2009 when they saw the lowest levels.

And for the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, it was similarly a busy year.

Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott said, "Numbers are up by a fair percentage. We have quite a few different areas that we've seen an increase. Meth still continues to be the drug of choice in their area."

The River Valley Drug Task Force, serving Blue Earth, Nicollet, Martin and Watonwan counties seized about 2 pounds of methamphetamine locally, most of which is coming in from out of state and or out of the country.

But in addition to illicit drugs, abuse of prescription drugs, including opioids, are also on the rise, with seizures jumping 230 percent in 2016 from 2015.

Opioids counted for the leading cause of overdose deaths in the state in 2015 and nationwide.

McDermott said, "It's taken over as the cause of death of all drugs, so that's something you just can't put on the back burner. You need to be out there; you need to be aware of it."

For state officials, one opioid of concern is fentanyl because it can sometimes be mixed in with other opioids or heroin.

In 2014 and 2015 combined, the BCA Laboratory received 14 evidence submissions of the drug; in 2016, it rose to 75.

BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said, "It is dangerous for the people using these drugs that may not know it contains fentanyl. It's dangerous for first responders across the state as well and the people who work on these v–sets [Violent Crime Enforcement Teams] as they're encountering these drugs because they can actually be exposed."

McDermott says the response to drug abuse isn't just jail time, but looking for options to help with treatment including drug courts.

--KEYC News 12

