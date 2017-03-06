19 Mavericks Competing in Indoor National Championships

The MSU track and field team is sending 19 athletes to compete in the Division II Indoor Track and Field National Championships.

"The more people we have, not only is it just a better environment because you have more people on your team, it also makes it better when you're trying to go for that trophy," said Michael Sandle.

Another year, another solid season for the Mavs track and field squad.

The indoor season comes to a close this weekend in the biggest meet of the year.

"You kind of have to take it as any other meet, but in the back of your mind, hey this is nationals, I've got to perform my absolute best," said Tanner Ogren.

"To go for the DMR, we haven't had a girls relay down at nationals in a while. We had the 4X4 relay a few years ago, but it's nice especially on the distance side, it's nice to have so many of us girls going down," said Haley Kruger.

"It's very exciting, it's nerve wracking for sure, and I don't know when we get down there, the atmosphere will be great, and I'll be pumped and ready to go," said John Schuster.

The Mavs have plenty of athletes returning to the National Championships while others are making their first trip.

"The goal is to try and relax when I'm there, I have two days, I don't jump until Saturday so I get to watch the meet Thursday and Friday, and I get to put my nerves to ease watching it all and then go out there and jump Saturday," said Brianna Ziolkowski.

"We're going to have some pretty high finishes, and hopefully bring back a ton of All–American awards and a few national championships," said Chris Parno.

Myles Hunter is the defending champ in the 60 meter hurdles while Michael Sandle is the outdoor defending triple jump champion.

We'll have more from the Mavericks this week on KEYC News 12.

--KEYC News 12