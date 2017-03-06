Morton Man Sentenced For Illegally Possessing Firearm

A Morton man is sentenced to 15 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

Jeffrey Joseph Pendleton, of Morton, was sentenced last week in United States District court to 15 years in federal prison. The sentence stems from an extensive investigation by the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force on the Lower Sioux Reservation. A search warrant found a glock handgun in Pendleton’s possession. He is not legally allowed to possess firearms.

Pendleton was found guilty of possessing the handgun in violation of the Armed Career Criminal Act in St. Paul.