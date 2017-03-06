Mankato West Robotics Raising Money To Go To VEX World Championship

Four Mankato West Robotics teams are trying to raise $27 thousand so they can go to the VEX World Championship in Louisville.

The championship tournament will be in April.

So far they've raised about $15 thousand during their regular season but they're trying to raise $12 thousand more. The teammates will be busting tables and helping restaurant guests.

All of the tips and 10% of your bill at will go to the robotics team.



"There's 29 kids that will be on those four teams going down. And it's just going to be an awesome experience to bring the kids down and compete. They're super excited. And they're having fun just coming out tonight to show off their robot," Mark Zenk said, the Mankato West Robotics coach.

There are only 10 teams in Minnesota that qualified to go to the Vex World Championship.