Minnesota House Passes Disaster Relief Funding Bill For Madelia

The Minnesota House passes a bill to that would include long–awaited funding for the city of Madelia, following last year's fire.

The bill approves 1.4 million dollars to the city of Madelia and $296,000 allocated to Watonwan County to help with the ongoing fire recovery efforts.

The funds granted have to be used for disaster recovery, infrastructure and reimbursement for emergency personnel, equipment and property tax abatements as a result of the fire.

It has already been approved by the Senate.