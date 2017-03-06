HWY 99 Bridge Stepping Up Plans

Since 1931, the Highway 99 bridge in St. Peter has stood proud. Now the bridge is in need of a little TLC and its coming ahead of schedule.

The historic look and feel of the Highway 99 bridge in St. Peter is certainly something to marvel at, but the bridge is starting to show its age and it's in need of a facelift.

Originally, the preservation/restoration project was scheduled to begin on April 3rd but now the plans are being stepped up to March 8th.An earlier start will allow construction to begin while water levels in the Minnesota River are lower and will also help to prevent nest disruption to migratory birds.

"There are a bird nesting criteria that requires some work as well," said Project Manager, Matt Haber. "Stepping it up was hoping to get ahead of those. So we were not interfering with the fish and the birds as well."

"You want to get ahead of the nesting period," said Lisa Gelvin-Innavaer with the Minnesota DNR. "Which can be a critical time. If there is a disturbance that could cause failure."

"Just like anything we want to try and get it done as soon as possible. So that's kind of our main goal to beat the birds and the fish as far as getting ahead of those along with getting done earlier hopefully," said Haber.

Some local businesses might be feeling the pinch of the highway 99 bridge being shut down. Hobber's, which is right across the bridge in Le Sueur County, gets a lot of its business from Saint Peter.

"We are a little worried right now, but we are very optimistic about the idea that people will still come out. We will remain open," said Hobber's Cook, Josh Hobday.

Kraemer North America LLC will be heading up the restoration project. Crews will begin strengthening of trusses and beams, and replacing the bridge deck and sidewalk, and even adding new lights and repainting the bridge it's original color of a dark green. The cost will be a little more than $4.4 million.

"We hope to be done in early October. If everything goes well, that's what we're planning on," added Haber.

Traffic will detour to Highway 22 and Le Sueur County Road 21 until the restoration project is completed in early October of this year.