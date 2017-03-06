Likely Tornado Reported In Princeton; Earliest For March

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice.
Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13.
Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles.
New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective.
Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...
Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track. "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said. The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.
A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out.
Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.
8 men are charged following a large brawl during the Blue Earth County Blackout event.
A South Dakota man is facing three criminal vehicular homicide charges following a fatal wrong-way crash on I–90 near Fairmont back in March.
A Mankato man is charged in an undercover prostitution sting.
Area churches are banding together to meet the needs of the Mankato homeless population
The Waseca Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 70-year-old Hispanic male with Alzheimer's.
